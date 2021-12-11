WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.96 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $652.11 million and $12.96 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00020470 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

