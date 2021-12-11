Widercoin (WDR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,110.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $58,291.26 and approximately $29,110.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

