WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:DTD)

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. 17,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,361. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

