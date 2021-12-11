WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock to Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:DLN)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:DLN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

