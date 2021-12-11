WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock to Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:DLN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

