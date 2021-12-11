WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

