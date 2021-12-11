Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,072.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $567,864.02 and approximately $72,072.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,522.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.01 or 0.08274480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00319271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.27 or 0.00932068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00403079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00278692 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.