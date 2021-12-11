Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Woodward has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

