Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. Worldline has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.