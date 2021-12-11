Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.38 billion and approximately $249.46 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $48,229.45 or 0.99331221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00789686 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

