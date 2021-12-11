Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,080.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $388.43 or 0.00788941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $746,165.14 and approximately $9,080.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

