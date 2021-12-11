Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,091.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $770,834.61 and approximately $17,091.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $401.27 or 0.00829430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

