Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $50.86 or 0.00103300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

