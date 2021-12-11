Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the highest is ($0.84). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($5.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 1,694,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,855. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

