Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

