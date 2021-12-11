Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

