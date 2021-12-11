XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.19

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.19 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 39,651 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.53) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £275.93 million and a P/E ratio of 34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.