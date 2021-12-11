XSGD One Day Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $172.13 million and $2.78 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 263,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 232,809,378 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.