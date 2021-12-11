XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $14.30 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $447.20 million and $14.30 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00208921 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

