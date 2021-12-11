Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.98 Million

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report sales of $10.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.90 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 156,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,059 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMAB opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.