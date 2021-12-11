Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.00.

YARIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 17,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,068. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.