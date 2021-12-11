Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.88 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $22,696.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00336165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00139219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00089955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002350 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,885,544 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars.

