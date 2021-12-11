Yearn Finance Bit Trading 44.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a market capitalization of $9,073.15 and approximately $29.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00016856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

