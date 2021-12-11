Yellow Road (ROAD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $169,542.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,894,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

