YENTEN Trading Down 1.9% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $80,259.95 and approximately $17.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

