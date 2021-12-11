YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

