Yield Protocol Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $968,989.82 and $57,949.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

