YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $243,720.03 and $74,918.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.80 or 0.08162007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.62 or 0.99956199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00055931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002778 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,949 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.