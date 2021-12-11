Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.