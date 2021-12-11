Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

