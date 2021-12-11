Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.40.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

