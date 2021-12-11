Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $24.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.26 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.82 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of HASI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

