Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.27 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

