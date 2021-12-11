Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.08 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

