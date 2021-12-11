Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.00 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

