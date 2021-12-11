Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.92 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $432.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.