Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

