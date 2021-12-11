Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.