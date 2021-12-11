Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the lowest is $18.11 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.