Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of REG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 964,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.