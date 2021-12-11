Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 4,233,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 113.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 404.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

