Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 4,095,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,659. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,277,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

