Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $132.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

