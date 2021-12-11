Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report $36.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.35 million and the lowest is $36.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. Vtex has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

