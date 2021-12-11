Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

