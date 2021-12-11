Zacks: Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

