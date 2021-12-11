Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter.

HDSN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

