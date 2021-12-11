Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK opened at $13.10 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

