Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.24). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PROF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 24,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

