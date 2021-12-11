Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Stephens raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 1,106,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,583 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.