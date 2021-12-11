Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 189.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 6,032,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 2,733.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,580,888 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 1,034,665 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

