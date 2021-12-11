Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will announce $386.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

